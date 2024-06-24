Tollywood producers meet Pawan Kalyan to address industry challenges

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 : Leading Telugu film producers met Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan here on Monday to discuss the challenges facing the Telugu film industry and how to expand the film sector in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting was held at the Camp Office in Vijayawada.

The meeting was attended by film producers, including Allu Aravind, C Ashwini Dutt, A M Rathnam, S Radhakrishna (Chinababu), Dil Raju, Bogavalli Prasad, D.V.V. Danayya, Supriya, N.V. Prasad, Bunny Vasu, Naveen Erneni, Nagavamsi, T.G. Vishwa Prasad, and Vamsi Krishna.

Joined by State Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, the producers congratulated Pawan Kalyan on his political victory and had productive talks about the industry's problems.

They discussed ways to reduce production costs, improve distribution, and develop infrastructure to help the film sector grow in Andhra Pradesh.

Janasena Party (JSP) president and Pithapuram MLA Pawan Kalyan took charge as Deputy Chief Minister on June 19.

He also holds portfolios - Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology and Rural Water Supply.

Pawan Kalyan took oath as a member of the Andhra Legislative Assembly on June 12, along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other legislators.

The Janasena Party fought the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections as well as the Lok Sabha polls in partnership with the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party.

