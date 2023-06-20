Tom Cruise does death defying bike stunt in 'Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

Los Angeles, June 20 Actor Tom Cruise-starrer action spy thriller 'Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One' premiered in Rome. The movie features some very detailed and elaborate stunt-work, one of which includes Cruise doing a death-defying stunt as he rides his bike off the edge of a cliff and does a parachute jump, which is among the film's highlights.

The seventh installment in the franchise, 'Dead Reckoning Part One' follows the events of 'Mission Impossible Fallout', where Ethan Hunt and his crew of secret agents have to save the world from a global nuclear catastrophe.

The 2018 release has been the highest-grossing entry in the franchise yet, grossing $792 million at the global box office.

Speaking about the stunt, actor Simon Pegg who plays the hacker Benji told 'Variety': "It's become a kind of self-perpetuating evolving relationship where they've just egged each other on and challenged each other to move the story forward; to increase the scale; increase the ambition."

The stunt has been described by Cruise as one of the most dangerous he's ever done, and it required months of prep work prior to its execution.

Speaking to 'Deadline' during the Monday premiere, Simon Pegg further added that there is a genuine fear that such death defying stunts may lead to them permanently losing Tom Cruise. He told 'Deadline', "You know, I'm lucky because Benji just kind of stays behind the computer and he does his thing."

"Tom is jumping off cliffs on a motorbike he's hanging his you know, hanging off trains - it's genuinely dangerous stuff. There's always a sense that, you know, one day, something might go wrong we might lose Tom, you know. Anytime there's a big stunt, we all have that sense of, you know, fear, but he always pulls it off."

