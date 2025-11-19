Tom Cruise shares maiden photo from Inarritu film, revisits journey since ‘Amores Perros’

Mumbai, Nov 19 Hollywood star Tom Cruise shared a sneak-peek from the set of his upcoming film with Alejandro G. Inarritu. He went on to talk about how he watched the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s classic Amores Perros 25-years ago.

Cruise took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome picture of himself posing next to Inarritu from the rehearsals on the set from last year.

He wrote as the caption: “Today, I share the first photo taken last year during a rehearsal on the set of my new film with Alejandro G. Inarritu. Alejandro, 25 years ago I watched your first film, the classic Amores Perros.”

The star, who accepted an honorary Oscar at the annual Governors Awards in Hollywood alongside singer-philanthropist Dolly Parton, choreographer Debbie Allen, and production designer Wynn Thomas, added that he was deeply moved to have been presented the award by Inarritu.

“This weekend, 25 years later, I was deeply moved to have been presented the Honorary Oscar by you, my dear friend. I cannot wait to share our new film with you all next year!” Cruise concluded the post.

Cruise, who made his film debut in 1981, was selected by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences for his "incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community," as per the organization.

Cruise has been feted with several honors, including an Honorary Palme d'Or, an Academy Honorary Award, and three Golden Globe Awards, in addition to nominations for four competitive Academy Awards.

Cruise began acting in the early 1980s and made his breakthrough with leading roles in Risky Business and Top Gun, the latter earning him a reputation as a sex symbol. He gained widespread praise with his performances in The Color of Money, Rain Man, and Born on the Fourth of July.

Through the 1990s, Cruise planted his feet as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and appeared in A Few Good Men, The Firm, Interview with the Vampire, Magnolia, and Jerry Maguire.

