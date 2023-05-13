Tom Hanks to voice wildlife series 'The Americas'

Washington [US], May 13 : Actor Tom Hanks is going to narrate the wildlife series 'The Americas' which will be his first unscripted entertainment series.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, 'The Americas', an epic natural history series, was first planned more than three years ago by then-NBC boss Paul Telegedy.

The wildlife series will now get released on the network next year as part of its midseason schedule. The series' music is developed by two-time Academy Award winner, Film score composer Hans Zimmer.

The series will employ revolutionary filmmaking technology that will showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the Americas - Earth's largest landmass and the only one to stretch between both poles - and reveal extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that deeply connect with millions around the world, as reported by Deadline.

Tom was recently in the headlines for his latest book 'The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece' which unfolds the journey of making a film for readers.

Hank's iconic movies include 'Forrest Gump', 'The Green Mile' and Sleepless in Seattle'.

