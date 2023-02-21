Tom Sizemore in critical condition after suffering brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said. Sizemore suffered the aneurysm at about 2am local time on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was being treated in intensive care, his manager, Charles Lago, said. Lago described Sizemore’s condition “a wait-and-see situation”.“He is in the hospital. His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition under observation,” Lago told Fox News.

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Black Hawk Down. He has also had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.He was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel. Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for the suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offence.In 2018, a then 26-year-old actor filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film Born Killers. Sizemore denied the allegation, and the suit was later dismissed.