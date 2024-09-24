Tony Awards set to return to Radio City Music Hall in 2025

Washington [US], September 24 : After a two-year hiatus from its traditional venue, the Tony Awards will make a highly anticipated return to Radio City Music Hall for the 2025 ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, June 8.

The announcement was made through a post on The Tony Awards' official social media handles.

This marks the 78th Annual Tony Awards, which will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, as per Deadline.

The decision to return to Radio City follows two years of experimenting with alternative locations aimed at broadening the event's appeal.

In 2023, the ceremony was held at the newly renovated United Palace in Upper Manhattan, a significant distance from the Broadway theatre district.

As per Deadline, this move received mixed reviews, with many viewing it as an attempt to reach a wider audience beyond traditional midtown venues.

Last year's ceremony took place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, marking the first time the Tonys were hosted at this Upper West Side location.

While closer to Broadway, the 2,500-seat theatre was considerably smaller than the 6,000-seat Radio City, leading to a reduced number of tickets available to the public. To accommodate fans, an outdoor simulcast was arranged in Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park, Deadline reported.

The upcoming awards ceremony will be the 21st time Radio City Music Hall has hosted the Tonys, a record unmatched by any other venue.

The Waldorf Astoria Hotel, which has hosted the awards 12 times, comes in second, with the last ceremony there taking place in 1962.

Other venues have included various Broadway theatres and the Beacon Theatre.

As per Deadline, the 78th Tony Awards will honour achievements from the 2024-2025 Broadway season. This prestigious event is presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, produced in partnership with Tony Award Productions and White Cherry Entertainment.

Executive producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, who will also direct, are joined by fellow executive producer Jack Sussman.

