Tony Kakkar, Yohani, Ikka set to brighten Holi's colours with 'Chunari Mein Daag'

Mumbai, March 7 Sri Lankan singer Yohani has collaborated with Tony Kakkar and rapper Ikka for their latest Holi song, 'Chunari Mein Daag'.

The peppy track is sure to get everyone grooving with its catchy beats and vibrant vibe.

Director Adil Shaikh has captured the trio's swag and moves perfectly in the music video, making it the perfect Holi anthem.

Talking about the song, composer and singer Tony expressed his excitement about collaborating with Yohani and Ikka, saying: "Collaborating with Yohani and Ikka has been a great experience, and they bring a lot of creativity and energy to the table.

"Yohani, who was thrilled to be part of the project, said: "I have always been a fan of Tony Kakkar, and working with him was a great privilege. I hope 'Chunari Mein Daag' will be a hit among audiences and add to the festive spirit of Holi."

Ikka, who contributed to the rap portions of the song, added: "This song is a fusion of creativity, from vocals to rap to high-energy party music. I hope this song receives love and appreciation from all our fans."

Adil Shaikh captured the trio's glamour and energy in the music video, saying: "Directing the music video for 'Chunari Mein Daag' was a lot of fun. I'm excited for audiences to see this tremendous trio set the internet on fire with this party anthem."

Composed by Tony Kakkar, 'Chunari Mein Daag' features Tony Kakkar, Yohani, Ikka.

