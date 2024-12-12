TOP 6 Looks of Alaya F That Prove She’s the Master of Unconventional Styles

Black edgy elegance : Alaya F donned a sleeveless black gown featuring ruffles at the bottom, layered prints at the bust, and a thigh slit. The actress accessorized her look with subtle stud earrings, rings, and a smokey makeup look.

Pink dream: Alaya F dished out major traditional fashion goals in a bright pink saree featuring heavy golden work all over. She simply accessorized her outfit with a choker and a detailed traditional handbag.

Blue saree with a twist : Alaya F donned a regal blue outfit featuring a corset, and styled it in a contemporary saree look. She accessorized it with an oxidized silver neckpiece and a few rings. Alaya opted for a subtle makeup look and added oomph to her outfit by styling her hair in half-bun.

Regal revival: Alaya F channeled her inner diva in a sleeveless cocktail gown featuring embroidery and a thigh slit with a statement cutout. The actress accessorized her look with drop earrings and opted for full glam makeup.

Quirky black: Alaya F looked as stunning as ever in a black patterned bodycon outfit featuring a thigh slit and a patterned neckline. She added a layer to her look with a chunky one-sided ear cuff, that stole the attention and opted for a stack of rings.

Corset power: Alaya F donned a chic black corset featuring a netted waist. She paired it with a stylish golden skirt with a side knot. Keeping the look simple and quirky, Alaya accessorized her outfit with contemporary jewelry and matte makeup.