Tori Spelling receives congratulatory messages from her 'Beverly Hills, 90210' costars for participation in 'Dancing with the Stars'

Washington [US], September 18 : Actor Tori Spelling is gearing up to compete in the TV series 'Dancing with the Stars'. Her 'Beverly Hills, 90210' costars congratulated her for the same and shared their best wishes, reported People.

Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering celebrated their former costar's participation in the show.

Green, who competed on season 30 of DWTS with Sharna Burgess said, "Keep your head on, enjoy the experience", adding, "It's a seven-day-a-week job."

Garth noted, "I'm so excited for her I think she's going to do great," while Carteris added how she's "really really excited" for Spelling.

"We're all rooting for her," Ziering said while asking the audience to support the actress. "Make sure you do the same."

After the announcement of the cast of season 33, Spelling said that Green inspired her to join the series.

"Brian Austin Green has known the whole time since I got that phone call," she shared. "So that whole time I was like, 'I don't know if I should do or shouldn't do it,' but he was like, 'You will be amazing, you need to do this.'"

'Dancing with the Stars' season 33 premiered on ABC and Disney+, reported People.

