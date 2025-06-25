"Tough times don't last": Kareena Kapoor pens uplifting birthday note for sister Karisma Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Actor Karisma Kapoor is currently reeling from the sudden death of her ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

The businessman died after he suffered a heart attack while playing polo in London, United Kingdom on June 12, and since then Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been making sure to be with Karisma and her children Samaira and Kiaan.

As it's Karisma's birthday on Wednesday, Kareena penned an uplifting note for "Lolo", giving her strength.

"This is my most favourite picture of you both. To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe... It's been a tough year for us ...but you know what ...as they say tough times don't last ...the toughest sisters do...To my Sister ,my mother ,my best friend ...

Happy birthday My Lolo @therealkarismakapoor," she captioned the post.

Along with the heartfelt note, Kareena shared a candid picture of her husband, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma.

Kapur's final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in the south Delhi on June 19, with family and close associates present.

A few days ago, sister of Sunjay Kapur, Mandhira Kapur penned an emotional tribute.

Mandhira, in an Instagram post, shared a series of childhood pictures along with a note in which she opened up about how she and her brother had not spoken for the past four years and that a "silly sibling squabble" kept them apart emotionally.

"My brother and I may not have spoken for the last 4 years; a silly sibling squabble escalated to crazy levels due to egos and natural bullishness. However, that will never take away what we were and what we had," read a part of her post.

"He always looked after me and my sister, a true big brother and a friend. What happened towards the end has been both horrible and pointless. I will never have my moments with him again. We will never be 'us,' and it is devastating that we didn't fix what had become broken. And so now, my heart is the same. I am sure he knew, despite our recent estrangement, that I loved him. In my soul, I am sure he shared the same hope as Ithat one day we would be as amazing as we were for the first 47 years. Of this, I am sure, and take some small comfort," she said.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after their marriage.

