Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty share insights on upcoming period drama 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty offered an inside look into their forthcoming film, 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' (ARM), a highly anticipated pan-India project that holds special significance for Thomas as he celebrates his 50th film milestone.

Tovino Thomas, who is celebrating his 50th film with 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam', expressed his excitement about the project.

"Well, I am very happy that I could be part of 50 movies in my career," Thomas remarked.

He reflected on his journey from supporting roles to lead characters, noting, "When I completed my first movie itself I have achieved that. That's how I think of it and whatever I've achieved after that I consider it a bonus."

Thomas emphasized that 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' is particularly special not just for its place in his career but also for its symbolic value "It's a rounded figure like half century."

Krithi Shetty, making her debut in Malayalam cinema with ARM, conveyed her enthusiasm for the project.

"Like I said I always wanted to do at least one Malayalam film in my career. I think usually when you do other languages or when you do a Malayalam film coming from other languages also the expectations are very different from you," Shetty said.

She appreciated the traditional and authentic nature of her role, describing Malayalam cinema's performances as "raw, very minute, very authentic," and praised the dedication of the film's crew.

Shetty, who has been juggling multiple film projects this year, spoke about the challenges of managing rigorous schedules.

"It was challenging and enlightening," she noted, reflecting on the extensive hours and physical demands of her work.

She added, "And in terms of the crew, the kind of hard work that I saw from the technicians, the whole crew, was very, very inspiring and heartwarming. I couldn't have asked for anything more. It was the best experience and I really hope I get to do many, many more."

For Thomas, the film presents a unique challenge as he plays three distinct characters.

"It was definitely very challenging because it's the first time I'm playing three characters in a single movie," he admitted.

Thomas, who portrays three distinct characters in 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam', described the challenge of managing such a complex role.

"It was definitely very challenging because it's the first time I'm playing three characters in a single movie and I was very nervous. I was worried that I wouldn't be able to pull this off. So I told my director and writer, why don't we go for three different actors? They explained and convinced me that the reason why I am playing three different characters in this movie was crucial. They agreed to treat each segment as a different movie so that I could approach it as three different movies and prepare accordingly. It was a great help from their side," he said.

Reflecting on his growth as an actor, Thomas revealed his commitment to learning new skills.

He said, "For a few movies, I've learned something new, but I was not very open to it. But while doing 'Minnal Murali', Basil wanted me to learn a few tricks so that we could use practical effects. When I did 'Thallumaala', I had to dance, which was new for me. These experiences made me realize that to continue as an actor, I need to keep learning new things."

On the topic of a sequel to the hit film 'Minnal Murali', Thomas remained optimistic but non-committal.

"It has to happen. I don't know when. Basil Joseph, the director, is very busy with back-to-back movies. It's a time-consuming process, and we don't want to force it. If 'Minnal Murali 2' has to happen, it will happen."

Shetty reflected on her journey in the competitive film industry, highlighting that while competition is a constant, securing memorable roles and making a mark is possible with perseverance and talent.

"If you are fortunate you will get beautiful roles which people will remember you by," she noted.

Regarding her character in ARM, Shetty described it as charming and timeless. "Even though I realized the screen time would be very less compared to all the other films that I've done in other languages," she said, "the character had some charm that made me fall in love with the character and with the chemistry of Ajayan and Lekshmi."

'Ajayante Randam Moshanam,' written by Sujith Nambiar and produced by Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen under Magic Frames and UGM Productions, features Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, and Aishwarya Rajesh in prominent roles.

The film's teaser hints at a captivating story, starting with a mysterious tale narrated by a grandmother and unfolding in a troubled village waiting for a magical resolution.

As anticipation builds for the film's release on September 12, both Thomas and Shetty remain hopeful that 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' will resonate with audiences across multiple languages, adding a significant chapter to their careers.

