Trailer of Ajay Devgn, Tabu's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu are back with a new film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film and it showcases beautiful chemistry between Ajay and Tabu. The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRIDAY FILMWORKS (@fridayfilmworks)

The trailer started with a voiceover by Ajay Devgn, who is convinced that no one can separate him from the love of his life (Tabu). However, destiny had different plans. The video then showed visuals of Ajay sitting in a prison. The trailer also saw Shantanu Maheshwari essaying the role of a young Ajay Devgn romancing the character of Tabu.

Jimmy Sheirgill is also a part of the film.

The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023.

The original soundtrack of the film has been created by the Oscar winning composer MM Kreem. Lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir.NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia.

The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor