Trailer of Deepak Tijori's directorial 'Tipppsy' out, Pooja Bhatt gives shoutout

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : Actor-director Deepak Tijori is coming up with his new directorial 'Tipppsy'.

The film stars Deepak Tijori, Alankrita Sahai, Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Nazia Hussain, Sonia Birje, Harjinder Singh, Mandeep Kaur Sandhu, Danish Bhatt.

On Thursday, Deepak launched the film's trailer. The film is about a group of girls who go on a bachelorette. However, things take a turn when they get 'tipsy'.

Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt were also present at the trailer launch in Mumbai. Pooja also shared a heartfelt post for her close friend Deepak on his important day.

Sharing before-and-after photos, Pooja wrote, "30 plus years of shared laughter,tears,joy & some truly testing times.. through it all you remained steady & a friend I could call at 4.00 am through any crisis (sic)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6K1newBXKu/?hl=en

She added, "Big day today as your trailer of @tipppsymovie releases in a few hours. So proud of how you endure on. Which is why I am going to be there to cheer you and your team on. Life is cinema & cinema is life.. but friendship is what occurs between takes and lasts long after the greasepaint is removed & the lights turned off. Love you @deepaktijoriteam Always & forever! #deepaktijori #deepaktijoriteam #poojabhatt #friendshipforever (sic)."

It is co-produced by Sana Khan and Anita Sharma, and associate produced by Ramesh Sharma, Panorama Studios Nationwide release. 'Tipppsy' is all set to hit the theatres on May 10.

