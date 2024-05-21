Trailer of 'My Lady Jane' takes us into fantasy world of romance, adventure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Makers of 'My Lady Jane' unveiled the official trailer of romance-fantasy series on Tuesday.

My Lady Jane, based on the best-selling novel, offers a radical reimagining of the English royal family's history by cutting out the killing of Lady Jane Grey, the tuberculosis deaths of King Henry VIII's son Edward, and the scoundrel husband, Guildford.

Jane, the protagonist of this daring new series, is both intelligent and stubborn. Her unexpected coronation shocks her, and she soon becomes the target of evildoers who want her head as well as the crown. My Lady Jane is an epic love story with fantastic adventures.

Taking to the official handle X, streaming platform Prime Video treated fans with the trailer video.

https://x.com/PrimeVideo/status/1792933383753863572

The cast is led by newcomer Emily Bader in the titular role of Jane Grey. Starring opposite her is Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve) as Guildford Dudley. Jordan Peters (Pirates) plays King Edward.

Dominic Cooper (Preacher) plays Lord Seymour, Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth) plays Jane's mother, Lady Frances Grey, and Rob Brydon (The Trip) plays Lord Dudley, Guildford's father. Jim Broadbent (The Duke) plays the Duke of Leicester, Jane's uncle.

Henry Ashton (Outlander) plays Guildford's brother, Stan, and Isabella Brownson (Napoleon) and Robyn Betteridge (Wheel of Time) play Jane's sisters. Kate O'Flynn (Landscapers) and Abbie Hern (Enola Holmes 2) portray the King's sisters, Princess Mary and Princess Bess, respectively. Additional cast includes Mairead Tyers (Extraordinary), Joe Klocek (The Dry), and Michael Workeye (This is Going to Hurt).

Creator Gemma Burgess (Brooklyn Girls trilogy) is co-showrunner/executive producer, Meredith Glynn (The Boys) is co-showrunner/executive producer, Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building) directs five of the eight episodes and is producing director/executive producer, and Sarah Bradshaw (Citadel, The Mummy, HBO's upcoming The Hedge Knight) and Laurie MacDonald (The Ring, Zorro, Men In Black, Gladiator) are executive producers.

