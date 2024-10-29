Trailer of Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta's 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : The trailer of Prateik Patil Babbar and Sayani Gupta-starrer 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' has been unveiled.

The film stars Prateik as Zubina finance whiz who is calculative about everything and Sayani as Ruby, a spirited intimacy coordinator with more than a few tricks up her sleeve. Danish Aslam has directed it.

The story revolves around Zubin, a guy with a knack for numbers but not romance, who faces rejection when his fiancee, Shehnaz, turns down his proposal due to his bedroom blunders. He meets Ruby, a spirited intimacy coordinator and they strike a quirky deal with Zubin hoping to upgrade his equation with lovemaking, while unwittingly diving into a hilarious journey of self-discovery.

Excited about the project, Prateik in a press note said, "Khwaabon Ka Jhamela is a light hearted feel good rom-com.. a genre iv never really had the opportunity to explore.. rom-coms are a reminder that while life doesn't always add up, love and friendship always makes it worthwhile. I hope the audiences laugh with us and feel a bit of Zubin's struggle to find that perfect balance in life and love. I can't wait to know what everyone makes of the trailer!"

Sayani also expressed excitement about the project.

"Playing Ruby has been an absolute joy ride. It's one of the coolest parts I've read & so grateful to Danish & Arpita for writing it for me. Rom-coms is my favourite genres to watch & being part of a film like KKJ which is cool, sassy, spunky & super funny.. felt really rewarding. For me, Khwaabon Ka Jhamela is all about embracing imperfection and opening yourself to love & the surprises that the universe your way. I'm thrilled for everyone to experience the trailer and get a taste of the fun that lies ahead," she said.

Produced by Jio Studios, Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Vicky Bahri, and directed by Danish Aslam, 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' will be out on JioCinema Premium on 8th November.

