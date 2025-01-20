Trailer of Rajeev Khandelwal's show 'The Secret of the Shiledars' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 : Rajeev Khandelwal-starrer show 'The Secret of the Shiledars' is all set to be streamed on OTT soon.

Ahead of the release of 'The Secret of the Shiledars' on Disney+ Hotstar, the makers on Monday unveiled the project's trailer.

Have a look at the trailer

The series is based on the acclaimed Marathi novel Pratipashchandra[1] [2] . It stars Rajeev Khandelwal as the protagonist leading the viewers on a quest for the hidden treasure with Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani and Ashish Vidyarthi in prominent roles.

Excited about the show, Rajeev in a statement said, "Playing a character like Ravi has been an incredible journey for me. It's a contradiction of sorts that despite knowing what I was stepping into I actually had no idea what I was stepping into. From the moment we started shooting, I knew we may end up creating something magical under the skilled direction of Aditya."

He added, "And we actually did. With The Secret of the Shiledars, he has ventured into an entirely new and intriguing genre, showcasing his brilliant creative vision. The show's unique premise inspired me to push my limits as an actor, and working with Sai, Ashish sir and all other cast and crew members made the experience even more rewarding. I can't wait for the world to see what we've made. Hope they enjoy this joyride as much as we did while creating it.''

Actor Sai Tamhankar also shared her experience working on 'The Secret of the Shiledars'.

"To be part of such an enriching show that challenges you at every step and shapes you as an artist is truly what an actor craves. With The Secret of the Shiledars, I'm glad to have put my best foot forward. Being from the heartland of Maharashtra, seeing it represented on-screen so authentically is immensely fulfilling. I believe this story will keep viewers hooked till the very end. Sharing screen time with stalwarts like Rajeev, with his incredible body of work, was truly inspiring. I am looking forward to what the audience has to say," she said.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'The Secret of the Shiledars' will be out from January 31.

