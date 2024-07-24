Trailer of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal's 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Building more excitement among fans, the makers of the romantic thriller 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal are all set to unveil the trailer and also unveiled an intriguing new poster on Wednesday.

Streaming platform Netflix treated fans with new posters featuring its lead cast along with the trailer release date.

The poster features Taapsee holding Sunny and Vikrant roses with blood rolling down her hands. The trio can be seen seated on a boat with a crocodile around.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Pyaar ka dariya ek, lekin kinaare hain do. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, trailer out tomorrow!"

The trailer will be out on July 25.

As soon as the news was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Sunny Kaushal wrote, "Kiski kashti kinaare tak jayegi aur kiski doob jayegi, yeh toh ab Raniji ka dil hi bata sakta hai Rishu babi."

One of the users commented, "My favorite movie."

Another user commented, "Finally aa rahi hai haseen dilruba."

Recently, the makers announced the release date of the film.

They shared a teaser video featuring the lead actors, Vikrant, Taapsee and Sunny Kaushal.

"9 August ki Haseen shaam, Dillruba ke naam Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, is out on 9 August, only on Netflix," read the post shared by Netflix, hinting at a direct continuation from where the original film left off.

Earlier in February, the makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' starring Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal unveiled the film's official teaser.

The short teaser gives a glimpse into the world of an upcoming sequel with the song 'Ek Haseena Thi' from the cult classic film 'Karz' playing in the background.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead role.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

