Tridha Choudhury experiences rush of emotions at 'Attari Border'

Mumbai, Sep 10 Actress Tridha Choudhury on Tuesday gave glimpses of her visit to Attari border in Amritsar, Punjab, sharing her experiences of the 'euphoria and the true spirit of India'.

The actress known for her work in Bengali film 'Shesh Theke Shuru', took to Instagram, where she has three million followers and shared a snap in which we can see her standing at the Attari border.

She is wearing a white floral blazer and matching shorts. She has kept her makeup all natural, and has left her hair straight open. The look was rounded off with brown heels.

The post is captioned as: "Come experience the Euphoria and the True spirit of India at the Attari border in Amritsar, Punjab #travelwithtridha #amritsardiaries #amritsarnews #attariborder #attari #wagahborderceremony #indopak #border #bsf".

In the Stories section, Tridha posted a picture with her parents at Attari-Wagah border-- the international border between India and Pakistan.

She also posted a video of the Attari-Wagah border daily ceremony that India's Border Security Force (BSF), and Pakistan Rangers have been jointly performing since 1959. The drill is characterised by raising legs as high as possible, which is a display of brotherhood and cooperation between the two nations.

Tridha is seen waving the Indian flag in the video. We can hear Indian citizens cheering loudly in the backdrop.

On the work front, Tridha starred in the romantic drama 'Dahleez' that aired on StarPlus. It starred Harshad Arora.

She essayed the role of Babita in the crime drama series 'Aashram' directed by Prakash Jha for MX Player original. The series stars Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Esha Gupta, among others.

Tridha portrays the role of Sandhya in the musical romantic drama 'Bandish Bandits'. Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, the series features Ritwik Bhowmik as Radhe Rathod, a Hindustani Classical musician and Shreya Chaudhary as Tamanna Sharma, a pop singer.

The show also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chaddha and Atul Kulkarni.

