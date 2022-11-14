‘Tried to do my bit to make the Indian Sign Language (ISL) the 23rd official language of India!’ : Ranveer Singh

Superstar and youth icon Ranveer Singh has been urging authorities to consider and declare Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of India. He had also signed a petition in 2020 aimed at furthering awareness to this cause. Now, the actor has again lent his support to screen 83, the best reviewed film in his illustrious filmography, in sign language.

Ranveer says, “When I was narrated 83, what I loved the most about the story was how the team celebrated inclusivity of people and cultures and also championed individuality of players which forged an unbeatable team that won us the 1983 cricket World Cup. They made us believe that we could be... world beaters. If we have to be the best in the world, we have to come together and unite as a country.”

He adds, “For me, I have tried to do my bit to make the Indian Sign Language (ISL) the 23rd official language of India so that we can provide equal opportunity to the deaf people in our society. I'm always looking for opportunities to open up a conversation about the Deaf people in India.”

He further adds, “I hope this screening triggers more conversations related to this important issue.”

The entire team of 83 has given their blood, sweat and tears in making this film and I hope we manage to entertain and inspire you all!”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed Cirkus, which is all set for a Christmas 2022 release. The actor is also doing Karan Johar’s love story, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt and the film will release on April 28 on the big screen.