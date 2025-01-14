Trinadha Rao Nakkina apologizes for controversial remarks about actress Anshu's physical appearance

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 14 : Tollywood director Trinadha Rao Nakkina has apologised for making disparaging remarks about actress Anshu's physical appearance.

At, the teaser launch event for Tollywood director Trinadha Rao Nakkina's upcoming film 'Mazaka' which was held in Hyderabad on Sunday, the director made certain comments about actress Anshu's physical appearance. The remarks, which were deemed derogatory, sparked a wave of criticism across social media platforms.

During the event, as the cast and crew spoke about the film, Trinadha Rao commented on Anshu's physique, causing discomfort among attendees and viewers.

He said, "When she came as a heroine in a movie, I could not believe it. Is she still like that? She is thin now. I only asked her to eat some food and increase weight because it is not enough for Telugu (audience). Everything should be in big sizes. It's okay. She has improved a bit, she will improve more by next time."

These remarks, intended to be humorous by the director, did not sit well with many, especially on social media, where people began calling out the comments for body-shaming.

Social media users expressed their displeasure at such comments being made at a public event.

In response to the backlash, Trinadha Rao released a self-recorded video to apologize.

In the video, the director clarified that his comments were not made with any ill intentions. He said, "The comments made by me in the Mazaka teaser release event were not intentional, and only did it to make everyone laugh. But because several women are hurt, I unconditionally apologize for those comments."

Anshu, who is making her return to the screen after two decades with 'Mazaka', also starring Sundeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh, had a notable appearance in the 2002 hit film 'Manmadhudu' where she starred alongside Nagarjuna and Sonali Bendre.

