Triptii Dimri craves for clear sky this New Year

Mumbai, Jan 1 This New Year, actress Triptii Dimri is yearning for a clear sky, symbolizing a fresh start and boundless possibilities.

As 2025 unfolds, she embraces the hope for peace, clarity, and new beginnings. Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Animal’ actress, who is holidaying in Finland, posted a picture of herself posing against the beautiful backdrop of snow-capped mountains.

Alongside the photo, Dimri wrote, “Drove from Finland, 3 hours into Sweden to get clear skies.” She looked stunning in a black outfit. The actress had earlier shared glimpses of her winter getaway, capturing the serene beauty of the snowy surroundings and her peaceful moments with the animals.

Triptii posted a couple of photos and videos from Lapland, Finland, featuring charming snow-covered huts and reindeer peacefully grazing outside her window.

Alongside one of the videos, the actress wrote, “Snowflakes and Smiles… Today feels like one of the happiest chapters of my life.” In the video, Dimri was seen delighting in the snowfall, spinning with pure joy as the flakes fell around her. Her Lapland getaway also showcased serene, snow-covered cabins and reindeer grazing outside her window, creating a breathtaking winter paradise.

The ‘Qala’ actress embarked on a snowy adventure, sharing glimpses of her scenic holiday on Instagram. Fans have started speculating that she’s spending time with her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, as both have posted similar photos from the trip.

In one video, Triptii was seen walking through the snow, offering a glimpse of her winter getaway in Rovaniemi. She also posted a series of selfies and photos, along with videos captured by Sam.

On the professional front, Triptii Dimri was recently seen in the horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

Next, Triptii is preparing for an exciting new project with renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and actor Shahid Kapoor. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has officially been announced and is set to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.

