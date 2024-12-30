Triptii Dimri enjoys 'Snowflakes' in Finland, says "one of happiest chapters of my life"

Helsinki [Finland], December 30 : Actor Triptii Dimri is enjoying her foreign vacation and shared dreamy pictures from it on social media.

On Monday, she dropped a video where the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor is enjoying snowfall in Finland.

Along with the post, Triptii wrote, "Snowflakes and Smiles...Today feels like one of the happiest chapters of my life."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DENOqcSqdcS/

Triptii also dropped some dreamy pictures from Vienna and Prague on her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and actor Shahid Kapoor.

Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner shared an update about the project, revealing the film will hit the theatres on December 5, 2025.

The film will go on floors on January 6, 2025."#SajidNadiadwala presents a @VishalBhardwaj film! A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6th Jan 2025. Film releasing on 5th December2025@shahidkapoor@tripti_dimri23 @nanagpatekar @RandeepHooda @WardaNadiadwala," a post read on official X account of Nadiadwala Grandson.

A while ago, Shahid took to Instagram and expressed his excitement about the film."Every story has its time, and this one begins now. Shooting starts on 6th January 2025, and we'll see you in theatres on 5th December 2025," he wrote.

Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda are also a part of the project. Details regarding the film's plot have not been disclosed yet.

Triptii was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and has performed incredibly well at the box office.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' also features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Rajpal Yadav among others.

This also marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2'.

It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor