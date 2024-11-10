Triptii Dimri shares ‘the story behind the story’ of ‘Bhool Bulaiyaa 3’  

Mumbai, Nov 10 Actress Triptii Dimri on Sunday treated her fans with some behind-the-scenes moments from her latest release “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Triptii took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images and clips. The first was a picture of the actress having a hot beverage on the sets. The next was a monochrome photo of the actress holding an umbrella as she stood between vanity vans. A video showcased the actress practicing jumping from a building.

Another clip showcased Triptii in a harness and was captioned as “Lataki hui Meera.” In one image she is seen flaunting long hair. Another video posted by the actress has her and her make-up stylist singing the jingle: “Surakshit kaale mere baal Vasmol ne kiya kamaal.”

The last few images have Triptii, who was seen in “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” before the release of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, posing with a kitten, cutting a cake post wrap up and a complete get up in her character.

“The story behind the story,” she wrote as the caption.

In “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, Kartik reprises his iconic character of Rooh Baba. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy has reportedly collected ₹9.50 crore nett on Thursday, the seventh day of its release. The film has become Kartik’s fastest film to reach the Rs 150-crore mark and is expected to surpass Rs 200 crore in its second week.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” marks the third installment in the popular franchise. The first film, released in 2007, featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in pivotal roles.

The latest film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav, among others. The film was released in theaters on November 1 and locked horns with Rohit Shetty's cop drama, “Singham Again,” at the box office.

