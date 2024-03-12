Tripura CM Manik Saha praises Yami Gautam-starrer 'Article 370'

Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 12 : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday attended a special screening of Yami Gautam-starrer film 'Article 370' in the state.

After watching the film, Saha took to X and wrote, "Today, I along with Shri @Rajib4BJP Ji, @BJP4Tripura State President & my cabinet colleagues watched the movie '#Article370'. A must watch movie."

https://twitter.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1767592034838172019?t=3j-FwquUCyY6HiIOU24bDA&s=08

He also shared pictures from the theatre. Minister Rajib Bhattacharjee was also present at the screening.

Set entirely in the scenic backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, the film is based on the landmark revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed special constitutional privileges to the erstwhile state.

On film receiving positive reviews, Yami earlier told ANI, "We had full faith in the film striking the right chords and finding favour with the audience. We knew once a viewer watches the film once, his views and opinions in the matter (revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir) would change. A common refrain in the congratulatory messages that I have been receiving since our film hit theatres is that the youth should watch it as there's no propaganda in it."

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles.

