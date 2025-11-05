'Tripurantak' film announced, more details inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : A new film, 'Tripurantak', was announced on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Jio Creative Labs launched 'Tripurantak', the first animated feature from its newly launched MythoVerse, read a press note.

'Tripurantak' reimagines the epic clash between divine purpose and demonic ambition, as Tripurari (Lord Shiva) rises to restore harmony and vanquish the forces of darkness. Rooted in Indian mythology and powered by state-of-the-art technology, the film represents a fusion of art, innovation, and culture, redefining how mythological narratives are experienced on screen.

Speaking about the announcement, Aditya Bhat, head of Jio Creative Labs, said, "Tripurantak is more than just the first film from our MythoVerse. It's the beginning of a larger vision to take India's stories to the world with the same scale, emotion, and innovation as any global franchise. At Jio Creative Labs, we've always believed that mythology isn't ancient history; it's living wisdom, waiting to be reimagined for today's audiences. Tripurantak represents that bridge between legacy and technology, between culture and creativity."

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in November 2026.

