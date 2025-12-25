'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' Movie Review: A heartwarming romantic comedy with emotions and entertainment

Film: Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Director: Sameer Vidwans, Producers: Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Duration: 2 hours 25 minutes, Rating: 4 Stars.

Young heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and hot and glamorous Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri has finally hit the theatres. Let’s find out how the film fares.

The story revolves around Rehaan (Kartik Aaryan) and Rumi (Ananya Panday), who meet during a trip journey. As the trip progresses, the bond between them grows stronger. Before they even realise it, this closeness turns into love. Rehaan eventually proposes marriage to Rumi, but Rumi is worried about her father, played by Jackie Shroff. She fears that if she marries Rehaan and moves to the US, who will stay with her father in India—especially since her younger sister is also set to move to Canada after her marriage. Will Rehaan and Rumi be able to get married or not? For that, you’ll have to watch the film.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is handled with great finesse. His direction is impressive, and the screenplay is well-structured. The cinematography is visually appealing and adds freshness to the narrative. The first half of the film is stronger and more engaging compared to the second half. The music album is another highlight—almost all the songs are melodious and look beautiful on screen as well. The dialogues are witty and genuinely funny, keeping the audience entertained.

