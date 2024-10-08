Tulsi Kumar Injured: Wooden Prop Falls On Singer During Music Shoot (Watch Video)

Singer Tulsi Kumar who was shooting for her upcoming music video in Chandigarh, got injured on the sets after a wooden plank fell on her. In the video which has now gone viral, the singer is seen wearing an off-white dress. She gears up for a shot, however, suddenly a huge wooden wall-like prop falls on her from behind. The singer tries to run away after those present on the sets screamed upon seeing the prop fall.

A few crew members also rushed towards Tulsi to save her. However, she sustained injuries. Tulsi said, "I am currently shooting in Chandigarh for my song 'Dil Kuch Hor Nahi Mangda. I faced an unexpected challenge with a minor mishap that left me with a bruised arm. Despite the concerns, especially since it’s a dance song, I’m grateful for the swift support from my production team. By God's grace, the movement of my hand is fine and I hope we complete the shoot without any obstacles."

Tulsi is T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar's sister. She made her singing debut in 2006 with the song Mausam Hai Bada Qatil from the film Chup Chup Ke. She has also crooned songs like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Mile Ho Tum, Love Mera Hit Hit, Pasoori Nu, Paaniyon Sa, Wajah Tum Ho, Dil Ke Paas, and more.

