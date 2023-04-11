"Tum kyu darogi": SSR's sister Priyanka drops cryptic tweet after Rhea Chakraborty unveils 'Roadies' promo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : Actor Rhea Chakraborty, on Monday, announced that she will be seen as the new gang leader in the upcoming season of 'MTV Roadies'. The makers of the show unveiled the new promo of the 'Chehre' actor.

Shortly after the promo was out, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, took to her social media account to drop a cryptic note in Hindi.

In the promo, Rhea said, "Aapko kya laga mein wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi? ab darne ki baari kisi aur ki."

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote a cryptic post in Hindi which reads, "Tum kyun darogi? Tum to vyashya thi, ho aur rahogi! Prashna ye hai ki tumhare upbhogta kon hai? Koi sattadhari hi ye himmat de sakta hai. WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious (sic)."

Soon after the promo was out, several fans congratulated the actor for her comeback, while some dropped hate comments.

"Worst choice," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Such a mood spoiler.... Will boycott rodies."

"Really I am so excited to see her," a user wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Bandra flat.

A lot of controversies emerged after his untimely demise.

Allegations were made that the death of the actor and his former assistant Disha Salian, who had died on June 8, 2020, were linked and the duo had been murdered.

Days after his death, the late actor's father filed an FIR against Sushant's then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering. Sushant's father demanded legal action against her.

The case was soon transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also got involved to investigate accusations of money laundering and drugs. None of these charges have been proven yet.

