Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah Announces Sequel with Spine-Chilling Teaser (Watch Video)

Fans of the critically acclaimed film "Tumbbad" were in for a surprise as the sequel to the 2018 fantasy-horror hit was officially announced following a successful re-release on September 13. The news was revealed in a special message shown to audiences at the end of the film, which read "Tumbbad 2 coming soon."

Sohum Shah shared a teaser for the sequel:

The announcement was further confirmed on Saturday when actor Sohum Shah and his team shared a teaser for the sequel on social media. The clip features Shah's character, Vinayak Rao, and his son, Pandurang. In a voiceover, Shah says, "Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega… darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega" — translating to "It's a circle of time. What goes, comes back. The door will open again." The teaser concludes with a chilling message, "Pralay, pralay phir aayega," hinting at an impending disaster.

"Tumbbad," initially released in 2018, did not achieve commercial success but gained a cult following over the years. The film is praised for its unique blend of fantasy and horror, and its re-release saw record-breaking advance bookings. Set in the village of Tumbbad in Maharashtra, the movie follows a father-son duo on a quest for a hidden treasure, uncovering dark and monstrous secrets along the way.