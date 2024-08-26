Tumbbad Re-Releases in Theaters: Sohum Shah’s Horror Masterpiece Returns to the Big Screen

Hindi language folk horror movie 'Tumbbad' featuring Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Rojini Chakraborty did pretty well at the box office. The film explores themes of greed and the consequences of human desires, intertwined with elements of Indian mythology. The film's rich visual storytelling and thematic depth have contributed to discussions about its place in modern Indian filmmaking. According to reports, the audience can experience. Sources say that after Triptii Dimri's 'Laila Majnu', Ranbir Kapoor's 'Rockstar', 'Tumbbad' will also be re-released in theaters.

Tumbbad will be re-released in theaters on August 30th. This unique horror-fantasy film, rooted in folklore, features Sohum Shah as Vinayak, a brave yet unabashedly greedy man. Set in the 1900s, the story follows Vinayak as he returns to his ancestral village after decades in search of hidden treasure in an eerie old fort.

This Film created history by becoming the first Indian film ever to be premiered in the Critics' Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.