Tunisha Sharma could have been pregnant earlier, must have had abortion by consuming pills alleges friend

Actress Tunisha Sharma's friend Rayya Labib has claimed that the late actress is likely to have consumed abortion pills before her death. While the post-mortem report found that Tunisha wasn't pregnant, her friend Rayya Labib claims otherwise. She said that the late actress must not have been pregnant during the time of her death but it is possible that she was pregnant earlier and consumed pills to have an abortion.

Rayya claims, "It is quite possible that Tunisha Sharma was pregnant. Maybe she was not pregnant at the time of her death, but could have been pregnant earlier and must have had an abortion by consuming pills. I do not know for sure, but she was very worried about something. However, Rayya confirmed that Tunisha was madly in love with Sheezan and maybe was pregnant earlier and wanted to get married. I am not hundred percent sure about the pregnancy issue, but there is a very high possibility that she could be pregnant, which was the cause of the big fight."Actor Rayya Labib knew Tunisha for the past 2-3 years. She had even interacted with her several times at a beauty parlour near Mumbai. On Saturday evening, she said that Tunisha looked “depressed and worried." Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24. The actress ended her life on the sets of her show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul in her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan’s room. Sheezan has now been detained and put into custody by the police following Tunisha’s mother’s complaint.