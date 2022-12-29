TV actor Prajakta Dusane's next project to be heart break song

Actress Prajakta Dusane’s expressive face keeps her different from others. Having gained fame from the show Dr. Madhumanti On Duty, she gained lot of popularity after her successful stint in The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, she will be soon seen in Deepak Soi’s Tum Bhi Pachtaoge. A painful heartbreak that is visually beautified and shot with lot of creative work. She is paired opposite actor Mohd. Sharia.

Speaking of this, Prajakta says, “I’m extremely happy to announce this news with y’all. I have always wanted to be part of a project that connects to so many people in general. We’ve all had heartbreaks and each one would connect to this song. Moreover it is shot beautifully and the entire story goes on with cinematic liberty and will hook audience till the end. I’m looking forward to hearing from everyone about this project. Thanks and lots of love to all!”

The Melodic Music video is shot in the elegant beauty spots of Chandigarh. The other crew of the music video consists of Creative Director Sonia Malhotra Soi, Associate Director Sandaldeep, DOP Sam Sandhar & Executive Producer Deepak Soi. Casting of the project has been handled by Team DS Creations. Beautifully sung by singer Utkarsh Saxena , Tum Bhi Pachtaoge will release on the 8th of January, 2023.