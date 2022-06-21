TV actors stretch open the benefits of practicing different yoga 'asanas'

Mumbai, June 21 On International Yoga Day, TV actors talk about performing different 'asanas' and keeping themselves healthy by practicing yoga. They share how yoga helps in living a stress free life and how this ancient practice helps in aligning the body and the mind.

Mouli Ganguly, seen in 'Baal Shiv' shares: "Yoga is a retreat for me amid my stressful life. Lack of exercise, inconsistent sleeping patterns, and bad eating habits are important concerns for actors because they severely impact their physical and mental health. So, my main motivation for yoga daily is to stay on track and maintain my physical fitness."

"As a regular yoga practitioner, I believe that Yoga and pranayama are among the oldest and most tried and true methods for reaching my goals. Yoga serves as a form of treatment for me. "Wishing everyone a wonderful day of yoga," she adds.

On the other hand, actress Mehak Ghai, who plays Manna in 'Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan' emphasises on practicing Yoga for the alertness of mind and body. She also opens up about her favourite asana.

"My favorite Yoga asana is Sukhasana because it has a relaxing effect on the mind and body which is helpful in reducing stress and anxiety. Also, Yoga really helps me in focusing and hence it helps you to make you more attentive and alert. It strengthens the back muscles and improves the overall body posture."

TV actress Himani Shivpuri has made Yoga a part of her daily routine and she practices different asanas for physical strength and fighting the illness.

"To be honest, I enjoy Yoga and spend fifteen to twenty minutes each day doing Lotus pose or trikonasana. I am a diabetic patient, and doing Trikonasana helps me as a medicine and helps me transform this physical pain into my strength. When you are aging, you do not have to be strong or flexible; it's not about always looking good."

"But doing Yoga is about self-inquiry. It's about taking time to show up for ourselves in a nurturing and sustainable way. I spend a lot of time meditating, which keeps me calm and makes me feel collected, leading to a productive lifestyle. I never feel more beautiful than when I'm doing yoga," she adds.

While actress Neha Sargam shares how Veerbhadra asana strengthens the arms, shoulders, and back muscles

She says: "My favourite yoga pose is Veerbhadra Asana. This pose strengthens the arms, shoulders, and back muscles, all in one go. This asana is considered to be one of the most agile stances in yoga, and it adds a lot of perfection to the workout."

"I have always wanted the strength of the body and mind and this asana gives me all that and much more. I feel energised after doing yoga in the morning although I am still learning and strive to get better in all the yoga flows and asanas," she concludes.

