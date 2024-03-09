TV actress Aishwarya Sakhuja goes all ethnic with saree, gajra and bindi

Mumbai, March 9 Known for her work in ‘Saas Bina Sasural’ and ‘Main Naa Bhoolungi’, Aishwarya Sakhuja Nag has shared a video of herself in a saree, celebrating "Indianness."

The actress is an ardent social media user, and enjoys 530K followers on Instagram.

On Saturday, she dropped a Reel video of herself, wearing a black saree with golden motifs on it, and a red border. She paired it with a sleeveless golden blouse with a sweetheart neckline.

She kept her makeup muted with brown lips, smokey eyes, blush and a maroon bindi. Her hair is tied in a low bun with a gajra on it.

For the jewellery, she opted for golden oxidised bangles, and gold and red earrings.

It is captioned: "Celebrating Indianness where the saree whispers tales of tradition, the gajra perfumes history, jewelry echoes cultural richness, and the bindi is a mark of timeless grace."

On the work front, she was part of stunt-based reality shows ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ and ‘Trideviyaan’.

She last featured in the show ‘Junooniyatt’, in which she portrayed the role of Dr Pari Ahuja.

