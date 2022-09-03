TV actress Kajal Pisal bids adieu to Ganpati

Mumbai, Sep 3 Television actress Kajal Pisal, who is rumoured to replace Disha Vakani as 'Dayaben' in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', elaborates upon her Ganpati visarjan and her wish to create the idol at home.

She says: "Eco friendly bappa are easily available in market and I request devotes to get one. As all of the Ganpati idols made with resin or plaster of paris do not get dissolved in water, I take my bappa for visarjan to a artificial lake as I believe in celebrating the festival in a responsible and nature friendly way.

Pisal, last seen in TV show 'Sirf Tum', wants to make the idol of Bappa at home.

Pisal mentions: "I wanted to make my bappa myself but couldn't get time to learn the art of making the idol as I was continuously shooting."

"But I believe creating our own Ganesh idol at home could be a fun and in a way you can teach your kids to be creative. But anyways I believe buying a eco friendly bappa for myself," concludes the actress known for her show such as 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'.

