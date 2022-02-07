TV celebs talk about how Lata Mangeshkar touched their lives

Mumbai, Feb 7 There are some voices that no abyss can swallow. Lata Mangeshkar was without doubt the greatest living example of this truism.

Even as the world mourns the passing of India's Nightingale, TV actors contacted by shared how Lata Mangeshkar left her imprint on their lives.

Describing Lataji as a goddess in human form, Mitaali Nag from the popular show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' said: "I have grown up listening to Lataji's songs. In fact, I won so many prizes in my school singing her songs. For me Lataji was a goddess in a human form. There can never be a second Lata Mangeshkar. She has motivated Indian women to grow for their dreams."

Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, who essayed the role of Kuldeep Chaddha in the show 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti', said he learnt about the power of commitment from the life of the music legend.

"Lataji started her career at the age of 13 and continued singing professionally for more than seven decades," Surryavanshi said. "For me, Lata Mangeshkar was a woman of determination, will power and commitment. She inspires me and will keep inspiring generations to come because of her commitment to her work. She was indeed the goddess of music."

Actress Roop Durgapal, who was last seen in the show 'Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 2', has always looked up to the Nightingale.

She said: "I have been singing since I was a child and have literally grown up listening to the beautiful melodies by Lataji. The stories from her life have also been inspiring. I looked up to her for inspiration whenever I had to perform on stage in school or college, and even today, whenever I have had to record songs."

'Ishqbaaaz' actor Kunal Jaisingh remembers his late mother listening to Lataji's songs. "I remember during my childhood my mother would sing Lataji's songs to make me sleep or cheer me up. 'Chanda Hai Tu', 'Ichak Dana, Bichak Dana', 'Chal Mere Ghode Tik Tik Tik' are some of the songs that were an inseparable part of my childhood. Whenever I listen to them, they bring back memories of my mom. And I believe that her songs are relevant to all moods and occasions in one's life."

The late legendary actor Dilip Kumar once rightly described the voice of Lataji during her 1974 concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London with the memorable comment: "Lata ki awaaz kudrat ki takhleeq ka ek karishma hai (Lata's voice is a miracle of nature's creation)."

Lataji may have physically left this world, but the "miracle of nature" will live forever in the hearts of a grateful nation.

