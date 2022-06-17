TV star Ashish Dixit enjoys fitness boxing after shoots

Mumbai, June 17 Actor Ashish Dixit, currently seen as Vikram Kakkar in the TV show 'Parineetii' is fond of boxing and practices it whenever he finds time in between the shoots.

He shares: "Since my school days, I have had an interest in boxing. I wanted to train myself for the sport professionally but for any or the other reason I had to skip the idea about taking up boxing. Luckily I started it during the pandemic, and today I'm all trained in it. I enjoy practicing boxing whenever I get free from my shoots. The sport helps me feel refreshed and motivated."

Ashish, known for playing Abhijeet Dalvi in the TV show 'Dil Dhoondta Hai' and have been part of serials such as 'Gumrah: End of Innocence', says fitness for him is about gaining strength and confidence.

He continues: "I personally feel boxing isn't just a sport anymore. It's also a popular way to stay fit, through a version known as fitness boxing. There's no getting into a ring or there's no risk of any trauma. Instead, fitness boxing has adapted the movements of the sport into exercise routines. This kind of boxing has many health benefits, because it constantly requires you to think, change your position, and change your posture."

"Boxing also increases your concentration and keeps your mind active. Fitness boxing is also a great aerobic exercise. And for me fitness is never about how much weight you lose, it's about all that strength and confidence you gain."

