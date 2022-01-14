Twitter conversation between director Nelson, Allu Arjun wins hearts

Chennai, Jan 14 A conversation between Tamil film director Nelson Dilipkumar and Telugu star Allu Arjun on Twitter, which shows the mutual admiration that professionals from both film industries have for each other's work, is winning hearts on the Internet.

On the festival day of Pongal, director Nelson, whose 'Doctor' emerged as a blockbuster, congratulated Allu Arjun for his fantastic performance in the recently released Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Nelson wrote, "'Pushpa', What swag! Superb and commendable performance Allu Arjun! No wonder it blasted in box office!"

Allu Arjun replied, "Thank you very (much) Nelson garu. So glad you liked the performance. Humbled. And… Congratulations for 'Doctor'. It was the best movie in my recent times. Regards."

Nelson, who is now directing Vijay's upcoming film 'Beast', responded saying, "It's my pleasure Allu Arjun garu. Looking forward for many more such great performances by you. I'm very glad you liked 'Doctor'. Thank you very much."

Each of the tweets was liked by scores and retweeted thousands of times on Twitter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor