Two-time Grammy Award-winning music producer and composer Sam Slater applauded for his original score in The Railway Men!

Netflix & YRF Entertainment’s tentpole series, The Railway Men, which premiered on November 18, has garnered unanimously positive reviews from the critics & audience alike! Trending as the Number 1 show in India on the global streaming platform, the 4-part mini-series has been successful in being a part of the audiences’ binge list. A prominent feature that stands out through the series is the music and YRF left no stone unturned to treat the audience with the best and create the desired ambience that enhanced the viewing experience. Two-time Grammy Award-winning Sam Slater, of Joker and Chernobyl fame, was roped in to produce the score for The Railway Men.

Debutant Director Shiv Rawail reveals, “The Railway Men & Chernobyl have one thing in common and that’s Sam Slater, the music producer! We were very clear that the Original Score of The Railway Men should be immersive & gripping. We were really keen to creatively collaborate with Sam for this and it eventually worked out.” Shiv adds, “Sam got the brief in an instant and he was really invested in The Railway Men. He wanted to capture the emotions that people went through in his score. When you are emotionally attached to this degree, one can produce something incredible and we are thankful to Sam for elevating the experience of watching The Railway Men! He is a genius.” The Railway Men is a thrilling tale of heroism, hope & humanity! It is a first from the partnership between Netflix & YRF Entertainment. Inspired by true stories, this gripping series is a celebration of the indomitable spirit of humanity. It features a stellar ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, Mandira Bedi, among others.