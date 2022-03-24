Uber driver steals actress Swara Bhasker's stuff in LA, she Tweets

Actress Swara Bhasker is enjoying her holidays in Los Angeles, but she had a bad experience there. The actress on late Wednesday tweeted that she had faced an ugly experience with a cab driver. After shopping for groceries Swara hired the cab and the cab driver eventually took her stuff with him.

Taking her Twitter Swara wrote "Hey @Uber_Support One of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop! It seems there’s no way to report this on your app - it’s not a lost item! He just took it. Can I please have my stuff back? #touristproblems." The cab aggregator responded with a standard reply, "Your experience is definitely not up to our standards. We’ve reached out via DM to connect. We want to help make this right for you."

After Holi Swara has been traveling in different places. Earlier this week she shared the pictures of her on Twitter and wrote "Discovered that buckwheat flour is koottoo Ka aattaa & crepes are basically dosa ka bhai ! Feeling a mix of Nirjala Vrat and European vibes!! #traveldiaries."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara's short film titled Sheer Qorma slated is going to be released soon. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta.