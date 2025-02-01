Udit Narayan Kisses Female Fan on Lips During Live Show in Viral Video, Faces Backlash from Netizens

Popular singer Udit Narayan faces backlash from netizens for kissing women fans during the live performance show. According to the TOI report, the singer kissed a female fan who came near the stage to take a selfie with the 90s singer. The singer faced trolls that went viral on social sites, while others hoped that this video was not real but was AI-generated.

A viral video shows a female fan came to him for selfies. After the girl clicked the selfie, she kissed Udit on the cheek. He then turned and kissed the fan on the lips. The audience was heard shouting and cheering.

Video of Udit Narayan Kissing Fan

WTF! what is Udit Narayan doing 😱 pic.twitter.com/Rw0azu72uY — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) January 31, 2025

The kissing scene took place when Narayan was singing 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' on stage when a fan with her phone came near the stage to take a selfie with him. While he first kissed her on the cheek, he then went ahead and kissed her on the lips, reported TOI.

One of the social media users in shock said, "Tell me it’s AI tell me it is!! What a nightmare. Beyond the boundaries of disgust." Another person said, "A singer of his stature should be super conscious of his deeds in public." A user commented, "Udit Narayan…no way… I hope this is AI… if not… the whole legacy is completely destroyed…" A person said, "The crowd cheering is making it worse."