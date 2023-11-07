"Ufff": Kiara Advani reacts to Sidharth Malhotra's look in 'Yodha' new poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday unveiled two new posters of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared the poster which he captioned, "Gear up for a touchdown full of action & thrill! Fasten your seatbelts, #Yodha will be landing on 15th March 2024."

Sidharth's wife and actor Kiara Advani re-shared the posters on her Instagram stories and shared her excitement.

Sharing the post she added four heart eye emoticons.

In the poster, Sidharth exudes confidence and intensity. The first poster depicts him in uniform, clutching a gun against a backdrop of an aeroplane. The other poster depicts him in the middle of a fight, wearing a plain white T-shirt with some dust on it and wielding a broken glass bottle, ready to strike his opponent.

Kiara also commented on Sidharth's post and wrote, "Ufff."

Talking about 'Yodha', the film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna in the lead roles. The film has been postponed multiple times. Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, post that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, then the makers decided to postpone the film to September 15. Then, changed to December 15. Then it was shifted to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

Apart from this, Sidharth will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the web series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from January 19.

