'Ulajh' Teaser Out: Audience to See Different Side of Jahnvi Kapoor

'Ulajh' movie will reveals versatility of actor Janhvi Kapoor. We will see the badass side of Dhadak actress. In this teaser Janhvi Kapoor is seen in a transformative role alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

It gives a glimpse into the gripping world of the Indian Foreign Services (IFS). Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, a recipient of the National Award, ‘Ulajh’ offers mystery and thriller. A young diplomat named Suhana, hailing from a patriotic lineage, finds herself entangled in a dangerous web of personal intrigue while stationed far from her familial domain, at a crucial point in her career. With Janhvi Kapoor unveiling the teaser, audiences are invited to delve into a world filled with lies, betrayal, and deceit, raising high expectations for the film.

Read More: “‘Shah Rukh Sir Se Milao Yar’: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Dream Meeting With SRK After RR’s Thrilling Win | WATCH

Fans have shown positive feedback regarding Janhvi Kapoor's acting. One fan commented, “This looks so promising”, while another expressed, “Looking forward to it”. Celebrities like Rajkumar Rao, Orry, and Khushi Kapoor also shared the teaser on their stories, praising the Dhadak actress.

Apart from Janhvi, the movie features notable personalities such as Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi, forming a strong ensemble cast. Penned by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, ‘Ulajh’ is set to deliver an engaging narrative on the big screen, inviting audiences to experience it on July 5th.Open in app