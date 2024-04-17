“‘Shah Rukh Sir Se Milao Yar’: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Dream Meeting With SRK After RR’s Thrilling Win | WATCH

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got a chance to meet his idol, Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, following his team's thrilling victory over KKR at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

A video posted by RR on social media showed Jaiswal requesting KKR players to introduce him to Khan. Despite KKR's heartbreaking loss from a winning position, Khan displayed his signature sportsmanship by fulfilling Jaiswal's wish. The heartwarming clip captured the two sharing a hug and posing for a picture.

bas itna sa khwaab 💗⭐️ pic.twitter.com/O26JE1kyvw — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 17, 2024

On the field, Jaiswal could only manage 19 runs before being dismissed by Vaibhav Arora. The Royals, chasing a daunting target of 224, relied heavily on a brilliant century from Jos Buttler to secure victory.

Buttler started slowly but upped the tempo in the latter stages, scoring a 36-ball fifty and finishing unbeaten on 107. He single-handedly took control of the chase in the final overs, scoring 19 runs off the 19th over and guiding his team to victory. This tied the record for the highest successful run-chase in IPL history.

Buttler was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock and even received a post-match congratulation from SRK himself.