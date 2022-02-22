Unavoidable box-office clash between 'F3' and 'Major'

Hyderabad, Feb 22 Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej-starrer 'F3' and Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' are to hit the screens on the same date. Despite much dilly-dallying, the makers of both the movies have locked the release date on May 27.

Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' is a pan-India movie, which is based on the story of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, while 'F3' is a sequel to blockbuster 'F2'.

The clash between the movies, has however become unavoidable, and the result is expected to be based on the promotions as well as early reviews on the day of release.

'Major' is helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, while Mahesh Babu is one of the co-producers as he is presenting it under his banner Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

'F3', on the other hand, is directed by hit director Anil Ravipudi and will have Tamannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada as the female leads.

