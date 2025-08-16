"Unbelievable" Says Imtiaz Ali While Praising Aaishvary Thackeray For His Much Awaited Debut Film Nishaanchi!

The man behind iconic films, Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has praised Aaishvary Thackeray’s debut in Nishaanchi, calling his performance “unbelievable” while sharing the film’s song Dear Country on social media. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and releasing on September 15, the film marks Aaishvary’s much-anticipated entry into Bollywood. The teaser has already created buzz, with his sharp looks and strong screen presence making him one to watch out for.

Imtiaz Ali took to his social media and shared the song while raving about the much-awaited film and the debutant. He jotted down the caption -

"wait for this film guys!!! anuragkashyap 10 at his best!!stunning performance itsmonikapanwar

aaishvarythackeray (unbelievable) raghav45"

The movie marks the powerful acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who chose to step away from his family’s political legacy to pursue films. He takes on a high-octane double role, starring alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap.



Get ready for bullets, betrayal, and brotherhood—only in theatres on September 19.