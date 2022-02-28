'Undekhi' actor Surya Sharma: It feels special to have my parents during shoots

Mumbai, Feb 28 Actor Surya Sharma, who is playing the antagonist in the web series 'Undekhi' that is coming up with its second season, says shooting in his hometown Manali in the presence of his parents was a very special moment for him.

Sharing his experience of shooting in his hometown, Surya said, "This was the first time that my parents, especially my father visited me while I was shooting. I felt a bit nervous at first as I wanted him to see me give my best shots. It was very special to have his energy around me while shooting."

Then he went on to adding, "Quite a surreal feeling as these are the same places that I have grown up around and where I have spent most of my childhood. I took the cast and crew around the popular spots here and made sure they got to experience the local food. This time around we have shot in a lot of untouched areas of Manali, ones that are now beginning to gain popularity as shooting spots."

Produced by Applause Entertainment - featuring Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh, Apeksha Porwal, Nandish Sandhu and Meiyang Chang - 'Undekhi 2' released on SonyLiv on March 4.

