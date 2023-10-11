Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches enthralling trailer of animated series 'KTB-Bharat Hain Hum'

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched the trailer of enthralling animated series 'Bharat Hain Hum' in New Delhi.

While addressing the launch of the ' Krish, Trish and Baltiboy - Bharat Hain Hum' series, Anurag Thakur said, "After independence, schools taught about some selective people but there were a lot of people who had a major role in our freedom struggle like Birsa Munda, Rani Abbakka and others, students are unaware of them. From where should people know what has happened in the country? There are many names, like (Rani Abbakka)."

"This is a beautiful animation series that will provide information about India. Efforts have been made to ensure that language should not be a barrier. A unique effort has been made here that this has been made in 12 Indian languages and 7 international languages so that not only the country but the world should also know about unsung heroes," he said.

Speaking about the series, the Union Minister said, "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Under his vision, it is our humble endeavour to reignite the nation's memory and ignite gratitude towards these unsung heroes, who deserve our unwavering admiration and respect. We have a very few heroes that the country has celebrated but there are so many unsung heroes who were not given their due credit in our history. Thirty percent of these heroes are women and these stories will inspire generations to come."

"We will do a lot more to ensure students and people of our country get to know about these heroes. We will also screen the series in the parliament so that the members can spread the word in their territories," he added.

Munjal Shroff and Tilak Shetty, co-creators of the series, passionately asserted, " We wanted to revive these tales of patriotism and relentless pursuit of freedom, paying tribute to their remarkable sacrifices, and inspire the children and the youth of India to take pride in our heritage. Animation is the perfect medium to bring alive these glorious tales and make them accessible to the children of our country. Our history often remains confined to the pages of school textbooks, and a knowledge gap exists beyond secondary education. This entertaining and informative series is aimed at every Indian irrespective of age."

The series is being launched on Prime Video, Netflix and Doordarshan, as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, dedicated to shedding light on the unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle.While the names of great freedom fighters of our nation, like Mahatma Gandhi, Veer Savarkar, and Subhash Chandra Bose, are etched into the social consciousness, this revolutionary series aims to also introduce the nation to lesser-known but equally significant freedom fighters whose contributions were instrumental in India's path to independence on August 15, 1947. Countless heroic figures, such as Rani Abbakka, Tilka Manjhi, Tirot Singh, Peer Ali, Tatya Tope, Kotwal Dhan Singh, Kunwar Singh (an 80-year-old freedom fighter), Rani Chennamma, Tikendra Jeet Singh, and more, will finally take their rightful place in history through this animated masterpiece.

Crafted by Munjal Shroff and Tilak Shetty, the series will encompass 26 captivating episodes in Season 1, each featuring a 11-minute animated narrative. The series is slated to be premiered on 15 October on Doordarshan, Prime Video and Netflix in 12 Indian and 7 international languages.

Every episode will have popular characters Krish, Trish, and Baltiboy previously renowned from the acclaimed KTB Movie series, embarking on dialogues that delve into the tales of these unsung heroes. The series produced by the Central Bureau of Communication and Graphiti Studio, is also a tapestry of faiths and unity that transcends religious barriers, unifying the country's faiths and beliefs. Embracing the diversity of India's struggle for freedom, the series will journey through different regions, featuring freedom fighters hailing from all across the country.

This will be out in 12 Indian languages and 7 International languages too.

