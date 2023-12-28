Unique Actor: Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute to Vijayakanth

Indian Actor Kamal Haasan condoled the demise of Tamil actor and DMDK chief Vijaykanth, who died at a private hospital in Chennai today, Thursday, December 28.

Kamal Haasan shared a note in Tamil, which translates in English as, The news of the death of my beloved brother Vijayakanth, the founder of the National Progressive Dravida Association, a unique actor and captain of Tamil cinema, who was loved by all, is deeply saddened. He lived with humanity in every action. He was the creator of innovative ideas in Tamil Nadu politics. He had a helping hand extended to the poor. Fearless courage was his hallmark. Vijayakanth, a revolutionary artist who made his mark in both the fields of cinema and politics, will remain forever in our memories. I offer my heartfelt condolences to all his family, volunteers and fans who are grieving his loss.

எனது அன்பிற்கினிய சகோதரர், தேசிய முற்போக்குத் திராவிட கழகத்தின் நிறுவனத் தலைவர், தமிழ் சினிமாவின் தனித்துவம் மிக்க நடிகர், கேப்டன் என்று அனைவராலும் அன்பு பாராட்டப்பட்ட விஜயகாந்த் அவர்களின் மறைவுச் செய்தி மிகுந்த துயரத்தைத் தருகிறது.



தன் ஒவ்வொரு செயலிலும் மனிதநேயத்தைக்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 28, 2023

Vijayakanth passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on 28 December. He was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. As per the hospital, Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia.Earlier in the day, his party said that Vijayakanth had tested positive for COVID and was put on a ventilator due to breathing issues, however, the hospital bulletin said he battled pneumonia. Hospital sources told PTI that the party issued that statement even before the results for the second round of samples were available