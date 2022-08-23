Unknown person enters ICU at AIIMS to take selfies with Raju Srivastava

In a shocking incident, a man entered the Intensive Care Unit at AIIMS where Raju Srivastava is admitted to take selfies with the comedian. According to reports the unidentified man entered the ICU at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital and started taking selfies with Srivastava, who is on ventilator.The veteran comedian suffered a heart attack on August 10 and underwent an angioplasty on the same day. He has been on the ventilator since.

The comedian’s family has expressed concerns about safety, and guards have now been posted outside the ICU where the comedian is hospitalised.On Sunday, Srivastava’s friend and colleague Shekhar Suman provided an update on his health. “Today's update on Raju according to his family members… his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, doctor says he is supposedly improving steadily,” Shekhar Suman tweeted.